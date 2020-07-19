CW3 Martin D. Edens (Ret.) (Dean) U.S. Army, passed away on 13 July 2020 peacefully at his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold D. Edens and Carolyn M. Edens and brothers, Darrell, Daniel, and Paul Edens.

He is survived by his wife, Ute; his son, Michael and wife, Angela of Chester, VA; his son, Christopher of Chester, VA; granddaughters, Cyann and Kira; grandson, Jackson; his sisters, Cara Lee Edens, Caryn Edens and partner Bryan Loun, and brother, Gerald Edens.

