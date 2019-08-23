The Progress-Index Obituaries
Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
6100 Holy Neck Road
Suffolk, VA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
6100 Holy Neck Road
Suffolk, VA
MARVIA GOODE Obituary
Services for Marvia Goode of Suffolk, VA, who entered into eternal rest on August 19, 2019, will be held 12 noon, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 6100 Holy Neck Road, Suffolk, VA 23437. Public viewing will be held 5 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at the church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Crocker Funeral Home, Suffolk, Va.
For more information locally, contact Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 23, 2019
