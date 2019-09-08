|
On Sunday, September 1, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the sudden loss of Mr. Marvin "Mario" Cherome Briggs. Mario was born on July 19, 1979.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Raines; grandfather, Walter Briggs, Sr. and cousins, Jessie Hairston, Jr., Harold Moore, Jr., and Shaun Moore.
Mario is survived by his devoted mother, Christine Briggs; devoted brothers, Aaron Briggs and Kenneth Briggs (Jessica); devoted children, Avianne Smith (Zionna), Jerrell Watson, Kimauri Briggs, and Mario Briggs, Jr. He is also survived by his devoted grandmother, Ellen Briggs; devoted aunts, Evangelist Mildred Hairston; Janet Anderson, Annie Clark, Tonya Birt, Tracy Ricks and Sharon Moore; devoted uncles, Gerald Briggs, Jerome Briggs, Raymond Briggs, Harold Moore, Sr., Walter Briggs, Jr., Wayne Briggs and James Clark, Jr.; devoted cousins, Alysia Briggs, Jessica Baskerville (E'Jay and E'Jari), Tionna Jones, Tiara Jones (Tameara), Damon Roberts (Alijah) and Ellis Briggs, Sr.; devoted friends, Candace Raigns (Ariyana) and Trice Brown, Mary Moody; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Mario will be missed by all.
A viewing will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
