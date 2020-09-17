1/1
MARVIN LEE CONNER
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Marvin Lee Conner departed his life on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at John Randolph Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius Conner and Helen Betlow.

Marvin was born February 7, 1941 in Surry, Virginia. He accepted Christ at an early age at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Seeking career opportunities, he relocated north of Virginia in 1963. After living in New York a few years, he decided to settle in Newark, New Jersey where he worked for Penn Products as a machine operator until he retired. He also worked as maintenance technician and security officer while residing at Pretlow Apartments in Newark, New Jersey.

During his time in Newark, he joined the Mt. Herman Masonic Lodge #210 where he proudly enjoyed servicing the community and fellowship with his brothers.

Marvin enjoyed life to the fullest! He loved the sound of laughter, listening to all types of music, singing, and dancing. He often won dance contests in Surry and would often serenade his beautiful bride. He enjoyed plants and watching things grow. He was young in heart and spirit and had the vernacular to prove it! Often using words and/or phrases like "Everything is copacetic", 'Bicentennial', and of course whenever someone asked for ANYTHING 'I'll dance at your wedding'.

He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving wife, Linda Marie Bailey Conner of 33 years; one son, Eric Lorenzo Bailey (Donna); two granddaughters, Tiara Dudley (Bruce) and Tichana Bailey; one step granddaughter, Nijah Fowlkes; two great granddaughters, Alayia Dudley and Jalea Dudley, a host of relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved