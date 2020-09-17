Mr. Marvin Lee Conner departed his life on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at John Randolph Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius Conner and Helen Betlow.
Marvin was born February 7, 1941 in Surry, Virginia. He accepted Christ at an early age at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Seeking career opportunities, he relocated north of Virginia in 1963. After living in New York a few years, he decided to settle in Newark, New Jersey where he worked for Penn Products as a machine operator until he retired. He also worked as maintenance technician and security officer while residing at Pretlow Apartments in Newark, New Jersey.
During his time in Newark, he joined the Mt. Herman Masonic Lodge #210 where he proudly enjoyed servicing the community and fellowship with his brothers.
Marvin enjoyed life to the fullest! He loved the sound of laughter, listening to all types of music, singing, and dancing. He often won dance contests in Surry and would often serenade his beautiful bride. He enjoyed plants and watching things grow. He was young in heart and spirit and had the vernacular to prove it! Often using words and/or phrases like "Everything is copacetic", 'Bicentennial', and of course whenever someone asked for ANYTHING 'I'll dance at your wedding'.
He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving wife, Linda Marie Bailey Conner of 33 years; one son, Eric Lorenzo Bailey (Donna); two granddaughters, Tiara Dudley (Bruce) and Tichana Bailey; one step granddaughter, Nijah Fowlkes; two great granddaughters, Alayia Dudley and Jalea Dudley, a host of relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.