|
|
Marvin Mayer Blick, 86, of Prince George, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
He is the son of the late Jasper W. Blick and Hester Mayer Blick. Marvin is also preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor M. Blick, five brothers and eight sisters. He is survived by his brother, Morris Blick and many nieces and nephews. Marvin retired from Allied Signal as a lab foreman in May 1994, after 39 years of service.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave. His funeral ceremony will follow in the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. Final rest will be in Bermuda Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Marvin suggested memorial contributions be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation at www.mda.org/donate or Trinity UMC in Prince George.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 27 to July 28, 2019