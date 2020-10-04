1/1
MARY A.C. HARRISON
Mary Agnes Chumney Harrison, age 46, of Chesterfield, passed away October 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William Raleigh Chumney Jr. and Agnes Layne Weaver Chumney. Surviving are her husband, Anton D. Harrison, son, Harrison A. Bouldin, daughter, Sylvia Monet Harrison, grandson, Haden A. Bouldin, sister, Carrie Lee Chumney Gorsuch and husband, Paul E. Gorsuch, nephew, Andrew K. Gorsuch, uncles, Bernard F. Chumney and wife, Ardella V. Chumney, Thomas E. Chumney and wife, Linda A. Chumney, aunt, Florence C. Spaulding, cousins, Valerie Ann Chumney, Thomas E. Chumney Jr, and family, Matthew A. Chumney and family, Jonathan A. Chumney and family. Services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2:00 pm Sunday, October 4th. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion Baptist Church, 73 Meherrin River Rd. Chase City Va. 23924, or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/eUa2C31rZ2hmzpvYjtgpSvP?domain=woodfuneralservice.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
