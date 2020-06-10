Mary Alice Elder, age 78, of Chester, VA, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Born in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Preston and Catherine Harris Mayton. She was also preceded in death by a son, PFC Joe Elder, a grandson, Timmy Outlaw, Jr., two brothers, and one sister. She is survived by her children, Angela Campos, Anna Childress, and Doug Elder; grandchildren, Lusina Mirtcheva, Mary Jo Reaves, Donna Hernandez, Maria Bishop, Desarey Gamez, Kayla Gamez, Jordan Elder, and Abby Elder; great-grandchildren, Ismael Diaz, Jr., Tristan Mirtchev, Alex Mirtchev, Gabriella Campos, Julia Humphries, Tripp Humphries, Bella Bishop, Landry Bishop, Dansby Bishop, Presley Bishop, Daniela Barahona, Nathan Barahona, and Rosalie Flores. Arrangements are by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, Lawrencevielle, VA. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.