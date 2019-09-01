|
|
Mary Amelia Ellis, 95, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Pearl Higgins; loving husband, CSM Harry Ellis WWII, Korea, and Vietnam; son, Harry William Ellis; daughter, Mary Helen Jansen. She is survived by her son, James Ira Ellis; son, John Higgins Ellis and wife, Sandra; son, David Halbert Ellis and companion June Parker; son, Allan Lynn Ellis and wife, Marti; five grandchildren, Brian, Mark, Scott, Jay and Christopher; three great grandchildren, Amelia, Austin and Carlee. The family would like to send a special thanks to Nancy Ngoun, a devoted care giver and companion; and Crater Community Hospice.
Mary was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Hopewell, VA. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mary owned her own Ceramics business and enjoyed spending time with her family.
The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Hopewell Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at First Christian Church, 203 N. 11th Ave., Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will be in Appomattox Cemetery. Following the service there will be a reception held at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Christian Church. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019