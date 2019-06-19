|
Mary Betty Roessel, 70, died Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by those who got to know her.
Preceded in death by her daughter, Colleen Roessel, her sister, Margie and two brothers, Phillip and John; survivors include her daughter, Tamie Cawley and her spouse, her son, Eric Roessel and his spouse, and many grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Peninsula SPCA, 523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 19 to June 20, 2019