Mary Betty Spain Perkinson, 86, of Colonial Heights, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Hubert Madison Spain and Mary White Spain. Mrs. Perkinson was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard Lee Perkinson; her son, Steven D. Perkinson; and three sisters. She retired from the Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.
Mrs. Perkinson is survived by a son, Billy Perkinson and wife, Marian of Chester; a daughter, Bonnie P. Hudson and husband, David of Colonial Heights; four grandchildren, Mandy Pallett and husband Chris of Midlothian, Mindy Rissler and husband, Michael of Kinston, North Carolina, Quinn Butz of Florida and Emily Butz of Richmond; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, with the Reverend Allen Cherry officiating. Burial will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3116 Woodlawn Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 14 to May 15, 2019