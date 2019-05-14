Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY PERKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY BETTY SPAIN PERKINSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY BETTY SPAIN PERKINSON Obituary
Mary Betty Spain Perkinson, 86, of Colonial Heights, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Hubert Madison Spain and Mary White Spain. Mrs. Perkinson was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard Lee Perkinson; her son, Steven D. Perkinson; and three sisters. She retired from the Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.
Mrs. Perkinson is survived by a son, Billy Perkinson and wife, Marian of Chester; a daughter, Bonnie P. Hudson and husband, David of Colonial Heights; four grandchildren, Mandy Pallett and husband Chris of Midlothian, Mindy Rissler and husband, Michael of Kinston, North Carolina, Quinn Butz of Florida and Emily Butz of Richmond; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, with the Reverend Allen Cherry officiating. Burial will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3116 Woodlawn Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now