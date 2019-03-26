|
Mary Bowles Boone, "Tinger," 94, of Petersburg, VA, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Born in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mamie Bowles; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Horace W. Boone; and five siblings, Ernest Bowles, Florence Bowman, Beatrice Mizelle, Harry Bowles, Jr. and Rose Brown. Mrs. Boone was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Cheri Boone; a son, William "Pat" Boone; daughter in-law, Trish Boone; a granddaughter, MacKenzie Boone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tinger was very devoted to her lord, joining West End Baptist Church in her youth, Elm Street Baptist Church later in life, and finally finding her home at First Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T Morriss & Son Funeral Home, with a funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Dawson, officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 445, Petersburg, VA, 23804 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Mary Bowles Boone. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
