1/1
MARY BRADSHAW ELLIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Bradshaw Ellis, 89 of Colonial Heights, went to be with The Lord, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Royce Neil Ellis and her daughter Shelby Phillips. She is survived by one daughter, Sharon Quinn (Fran); one son, Brian Ellis (Tina); four granddaughters, Amanda Shelton (Bryan), Lauren Willoughby (David); Amy Ellis (Pete); Allison Ellis; three grandsons, Neil Webster, Jason Shields (Cassie), and Christopher Willoughby; and six great-grandchildren. Mary was a faithful member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Colonial Heights, Va, where she sang in the choir for many years. She worked for many years as a restaurant manager for Howard Johnsons. Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She was a caregiver for her husband in his later years after his health declined. Mary enjoyed the time she spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Waverly Cemetery, 219 Spring Branch Road, Waverly, Va. 23890. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3120 Woodlawn Ave, Colonial Heights Va. 23834, in Mary's memory. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Waverly Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved