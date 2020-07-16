Mary Bradshaw Ellis, 89 of Colonial Heights, went to be with The Lord, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Royce Neil Ellis and her daughter Shelby Phillips. She is survived by one daughter, Sharon Quinn (Fran); one son, Brian Ellis (Tina); four granddaughters, Amanda Shelton (Bryan), Lauren Willoughby (David); Amy Ellis (Pete); Allison Ellis; three grandsons, Neil Webster, Jason Shields (Cassie), and Christopher Willoughby; and six great-grandchildren. Mary was a faithful member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Colonial Heights, Va, where she sang in the choir for many years. She worked for many years as a restaurant manager for Howard Johnsons. Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She was a caregiver for her husband in his later years after his health declined. Mary enjoyed the time she spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Waverly Cemetery, 219 Spring Branch Road, Waverly, Va. 23890. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3120 Woodlawn Ave, Colonial Heights Va. 23834, in Mary's memory. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.