Mrs. Mary C. Hummel of Ashland, Virginia, entered into eternal rest Monday, May 27, 2019, at Memorial Regional Medical Center Mechanicsville Virginia.
Professional Services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg Virginia (North Dinwiddie County), Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., funeral director. 804-732-5959 and 804-834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 29, 2019
