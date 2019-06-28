Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Frank Carter
404 North Park Dr.
Petersburg, VA
MARY CATHERINE CARTER


1926 - 2019
MARY CATHERINE CARTER Obituary
Mary Catherine Carter died on June 10, 2019, at her home in Gum Springs, VA.
Mrs. Carter was born on November 8, 1926, in Wendell, NC, to James C. Williams and Lessie Mae Strickland Williams. She was the oldest of four children, including three brothers, Jimmy, Bobby and Shelton Williams.
Mrs. Carter (Catherine) is survived by her long time companion, Joe Shepperson; her daughter, Faye Montgomery and husband Jerry; son, Frank Carter; as well as her three brothers.
Mrs. Carter had a long career as a day care provider in her home in Petersburg, where she loved and made a positive impact on countless children in her care.
She will be greatly missed.
A visitation of family and friends will be held at the home of her son, Frank Carter at 404 North Park Dr., Petersburg, VA, on Sunday, June 30, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 28 to June 29, 2019
