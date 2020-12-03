1/1
MARY CECILIA MABRY
1924 - 2020
Mary Cecilia Mabry, 96, of Baltimore, Maryland, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at home in Sutherland, VA. She was born May 3, 1924 to the late Phillip and Ida Smith. Mrs. Mabry resided in New York for several years where she met and married the late Norman Lee Mabry and to this union three children were born. The family later moved to Baltimore where Mary worked and retired from Johns Hopkins Hospital after many years of service.

Mary was the matriarch of our family, the glue that kept us all together. Everyone looked forward each week to enjoying Sunday dinner at her home. She was a rock for so many people in need. She loved the Lord and watched the morning service every day. She loved cooking, gardening, and vacationing in the summer with her family. She was an incredible judge of character and known to be loving and loyal. She was a great mom and grandma and will be missed greatly.

She is survived by: her daughter Norma Mabry; son Joseph Mabry (wife: Rosalyn); daughter Audrey Clark (husband: Lamont); a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday December 5, 2020 at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park, with Rev. Alexander Williams, officiating. Public viewing will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel
DEC
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
