Mary Claire Connor Kain, 94, of Enon, died peacefully at home on March 19, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband of nearly 70 years, Peter Jeremiah Kain; her son, William Jeremiah Kain; and her grandson, Scott Christopher Waller. She is also preceded in death by her parents, John and Ann Connor and her brothers, Robert Connor and Philip Connor. Mary is survived by her children: Kathy Perzanowski and Philip, Sue Kain, Nancy Snead and Mitch, Mike Kain and Anne, Patty Waller and Jeff, Don Kain and Donna, David Kain, Phil Kain and Nancy, Jack Kain and Kati, Beth Wilson and Andy. She is also survived by her daughters-in-law, Jeanne Kain and Karen Kain. She is further survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Matt Perzanowski and Carrie (Bennett and Charlotte), Becky Murphy and Tom (Liam and Anna), Michael Perzanowski and Laura (Peter, Lily, and Ben), Jason Snead and Kristin (Cay), Nathan Snead and Stephanie (Ella, Nancy, and Anne Mitchell), Jocelyn Pullen and Doug (Marin, Clara, and Anderson), Nick Snead, Mandi Buccafusco and Mike (Jack, Will, and Charlie), Peter Kain and Nora (Elsie, Julia, Virginia, and Michael), Elizabeth Farner and Joe (Mary Vaughn, Emma, and Kain), Connor Kain and Nicole, Dan Waller and Courtney, Kathryn Waller, Kevin Kain and Pam (Sarah and Jack), Brian Kain and Rosey Santerre (Silas), Betsy Kain and Laura Simmons, Katie Kain and Joe Grossman, Scott Kain and Regan (Mackenzie and Joseph), Jeremy Kain and Lorin (Ryan and Emily), Nathan Kain and Katie (Jazmine, Alonso, and Andres) and Sarah Kain. The family is tremendously grateful for the constant support of caregivers Diane Bowman, Bea Bowman, Pat Gant, Philandra Covington, and Sonya Wyche.
Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Mary graduated from Randolph Stetson High School and Newton Secretarial School of Practical Arts and was employed at the Quincy Massachusetts Shipyard where she met and fell in love with a young engineer named Pete. They were married September 25, 1946, in Auburndale, MA. Mary and Pete began their married lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Pete was employed by Stone and Webster Engineering Corporation. With Stone and Webster, the growing family made moves to Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Elizabethton, Tennessee before settling in Virginia, first in Hopewell and finally in Enon. Mary loved her family, her church, and her community. She especially treasured gathering with her loved ones at the family beach cottage.
A faithful member of St. James Catholic Church in Hopewell, her life will be celebrated with a Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church, to Feed More, or to a . The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019