Mary Connelly, 95, of Hopewell, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bessie Myers; her brothers, Paul and Charles; and her husband, Sid Connelly Jr. She is survived by her sons, Martin "Buddy" Mitchell Jr. (Lou), and Sid Connelly III (Pam); grandchildren, Mitch (Cathie), Sarah (Jimmy), Scott (Sue) and Bobby; seven great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Bowen Connelly (Marsha), Craig Connelly (Linda).
Mary worked at Hercules before retiring to become a full-time homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and painting, as well as many other activities. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church, where she thoroughly enjoyed arranging the flowers as well as many other activities. She was a member of the Hopewell Garden Club for many years.
Mary and Sid had a home in Coles Point where they loved to spend time fishing, picking and eating crabs, boating and things people do at the river. Mary and Sid kept the corner of Cedar Level and Sherwood Lane extra nice looking for the city for many years with tender loving care of trimming, planting and weekly grass cutting.
Over the years, a number of cats, dogs and even a guinea pig were the recipient of much care and love. She leaves behind her two cats, Mama and Snowball. Mary was a friend to many and at times would show up with something good to eat, flowers or some gift and always with a smile!
The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the First Christian Church, 203 N. 11th Ave., Hopewell, VA 23860. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August, 3, 2019, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 27 to July 28, 2019