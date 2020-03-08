Home

W.L. Fields Funeral Home
10814 Doyle Blvd
Mc Kenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4811

MARY E. COOPER

MARY E. COOPER Obituary
Sis Mary Ester Cooper, 60, formerly of Mckenney, transitioned from earth to heaven on March 4, 2020 at VCU Community Memorial Health Center. She was proceeded in death by her parents Joseph and Clarice Cooper and a brother "JoJo". Cerebral Palsy could not still her love for the Lord Jesus Christ, her joy for Gospel music and the word of God. She always wanted to go to church.
Mary was baptised at Big Bethel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her brother James "Al" Cooper Sr.; niece Chanda Cooper; nephew James Cooper Jr. and Shantel Abraham Cooper; seven great nieces and nephews, Antonio Surley r., Cierra Cooper, Monique & Montrel Ervin (twins), T'mari Buford J. A. Cooper III , and Jaxon Ali Cooper.
Mary loved her Big Bethel, Piney Grove, Little Zion (Alberta) and New Witt church families. She loved her wonderful caregivers, Conisha Graine and Stealla Hawkins. She loved to see her favorite tape everyday, the 2007 Big Bethel Homecoming.
Funeral services will be held on Monday March 9, 2020 at 12:30PM at Big Bethel Baptist Church. Rev Alexander Williams will officiate. Interment will be in the Big Bethel Burial Park. Viewing will be on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 12:00PM to 7:00PM. Online tributes can be left at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the W. L. Fields Funeral Home, 10814 Doyle Blvd. Mckenney, VA. 804 478-4811. www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
