|
|
Our hearts were saddened on Saturday, March 14, 2020, by the passing of our love one, Mrs. Mary E. Jackson, age 84. Mary was born on March 21, 1935 in Petersburg, VA, to the late Viola Thompson and John Thompson, Sr. She was one of eight children.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Ronald, Theodore and Joseph Jackson; siblings, John Thompson, Jr., Robert, Cleveland, Lillian Mae, Frances and Lois.
Mary is survived by her husband of 66 years, Williams Jackson, Sr.; five children, William Jackson, Jr., Charles, Christopher, Denise and Sharon; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was a remarkable cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holiday. She loved to decorate and keep her home neat and clean; she would do anything for her children and mostly other family members.
She attended different church's and love her spiritual, hymns and she could sing very well.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020