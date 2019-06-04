|
Mary Elizabeth (Donta) Smith, 88, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019, at her home in Chester, VA, supported by her loving family. She was born September 5, 1930, and raised in Boyd County, Kentucky, to parents, Charles Forrest Donta and Elizabeth Allen Donta. After Boyd County High School, she attended Bowling Green Business College (Western Kentucky University). She worked in Louisville for a while, then was employed by Wayne Supply Company in Ashland, KY, for several years. She married Joseph Carroll Smith in November of 1950. They raised two children in the Ashland area until his employment brought them to Virginia in the 70s, where they lived over 40 years. Mary loved Virginia; however, she always called Kentucky her home. She joined the First Baptist Church in Ashland, KY, then eventually Ivey Memorial Methodist Church in Chesterfield County, VA. Mary loved the Lord and serenaded us many times with traditional hymns and gospel songs. She loved watching her grandkids grow up and enjoy the beach cottage in Rodanthe. Mary also loved to dance and, with the right music, would still do the jitterbug from her chair. She loved her entire family unconditionally and with a passion. She was always happy and kept a wonderful sense of humor even until her final days. It was an honor to care for her when she needed us the most. Mary, mom, grandmama, "We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Carroll Smith, as well as many extended relatives and family members.
Mary is survived by her son, Charles Carroll Smith (Julie); daughter, Linda Jo Moring (Raymond); grandson, Charles Bryan Smith (Megghan); granddaughter, Brittany Jo Moring and great-granddaughter Emma Fay Smith. She is also survived by two loving sisters-in-law, Daisy Lee Smith and Margaret Georgiana Smith; one niece; a host of nephews and their families. She loved them all.
In keeping with Mary's wishes, a private family service will be held. Appreciation to Hospice of Virginia (in particular Laura, Rachael and Annie) for their loving care and much needed support. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Virginia (Richmond), 2235 Staples Mill Road Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23230, or flowers may be sent to J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA 23831. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 4 to June 5, 2019