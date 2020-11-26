1/1
MARY E VAUGHAN
Mary Elizabeth Wilson Vaughan, 87, passed away on November 17, 2020. She was the daughter of Mashell "Pete" Wilson and Hilda Stafford Curtis Wilson. Beside her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert I. Vaughan, grandson Christopher Michael Brewer, sisters Jean Wilson and Rebecca Albin and her brother Ronald E. "Pete" Wilson. She is survived by her children by her first husband (the late George D. Brewer, Jr.) - Dorothy A. "Dotty" Brewer and George David Brewer, III. She left a wonderful legacy as Meemaw to her surviving grandchildren, Vickie Brewer, Phyllis Fox (Bubba), Laura Walker (Jacob) and Christopher Brandon Brewer. Also surviving are four great-granddaughters, Rebecca Branch, Renee Fox, Rachel Walker and Elyse Fox. She is survived by her sisters, Ula Mae Maitland, Joyce Lipford (Grayson) and Doris Wells and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mary was a retired licensed hearing aid specialist. She was a member of Second Baptist Church, Petersburg and a member of the Cockade City Garden Club. She was also an accomplished seamstress. Her family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation for the exceptional care provided by Crater Community Hospice and Mrs. Nancy Johnson and Mrs. Mary Procise. We will forever be grateful. A memorial service will be held on 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Second Baptist Church, 3355 Johnson Rd, Petersburg VA 23805, with a visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA, 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
