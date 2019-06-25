|
Ms. Mary Eliza Wormley departed this life on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Colonial Heights Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Ms. Wormely was born on March 11, 1937, to the late Ellen Wormley in Middlesex County, VA.
She was reared by her mom and uncle temporary; however, due to the many children her mother had, Mary was put up for adoption. That's when a sweet lady named Sarah Massenburg came alone taking Mary into her home. Mary made it through elementary school, as education was limited back then.
Mary was a hard-working woman. While pregnant, she worked at the Marriott Hotel in Richmond and had a second job cleaning homes. She decided to put her trust in God and started attending and later joined and was baptized at Metropolitan Baptist Church. She then visited and started attending services at Good Shepherd Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of Reverend Thomas.
While Mary was pregnant with her second child, Ms. Massenburg became ill and passed away two years later. Feeling along and homeless, she stayed with some friends until she decided to get a place of her own to raise her children.
Mary ran into an old friend of Ms. Massenburg's, Mrs. Nettie Brown. During that time, Mrs. Brown and her husband Robert showed Mary how to run her home and take care of her children. Mary's daughters thought of the Browns as family and began calling them Grandma and Grandpa. Mary's daughters also thought they would join Good Shepherd Baptist Church, where the Browns were already members, and Mary joined later. Mary served on the usher's board and the pastor's aide committee.
In 2005, Mary was able to locate some of her biological sisters and brothers. That was a great reunion! After her children grew up, Mary decided to return to work part-time. She was employed at the Crater District Agency Facility, where she worked 20 hours a week with children in the Foster Grandparents Program. She was employed for eleven years until the program was cancelled.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Wormley Acree; brothers, Earl and Alfred Wormley; and niece, Joyce Acree Boyd.
Mary leaves to cherish her memories: two loving daughters, Juanita Wormley Mitchell (Gerald) and Gloria Wormley Okonji (Chibuzor Anthony); four grandchildren, Makayla Mitchell, Trayton Williams, Cavi'aye Williams and Cree'ana William; two special friends, Lottie Taylor and Helen Jones (thank you for the great friendship she had with both of you); and a host of other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to the women at Cavalier Senior Apartments. We thank you for looking out for our mother, and lastly to the staff of Colonial Heights Health Care and Rehabilitation that made her stay a little easier. May God bless you all.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves Sr., pastor, eulogist. The interment will be held at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 25 to June 26, 2019