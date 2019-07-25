|
|
Ms. Mary Ellen Crawley Jones left her earthly, now to be placed in God's memory, on Friday, July 19, 2019. Mary, who was known to all as " Sweetpea," was born on June 11, 1937, in Dinwiddie, Virginia.
Throughout her life, Sweetpea loved her family and friends. She always provided and made sure that we had all the necessities we needed. She taught us at a young age how to survive and make do with what we had. She lived and worked in Monticello, New York, until she moved to Petersburg, Virginia, in 1968, becoming a resident of the Blandford Community.
Back in those days, it took a village to raise a child, and if you knew Sweetpea, she was a pistol. While in Petersburg, she worked at Howard Johnson's laundry until she could no longer endure the labor.
Sweetpea loved and adored taking care of others, so she began to care for children in her home, and would do that for over 30 years until her health began to decline. Sweetpea was a spiritual woman full of life who loved God. In her last days, all she wanted was the best for her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and stepfather John Fields; father, Henry Johnson; one son, Edward Jones; a dear aunt, Laura Robinson and a first cousin, Rosabelle Robinson
She is survived by her children, Andre Crawley (Eunice) of Petersburg VA, Antoinette Crawley (Sidney) of Richmond, VA, Earl Jones, Deneen Gathers (Horace) and Harold Jones; a special second cousin, Tasha Robinson, all of Petersburg, VA; eleven grandchildren, Dawarren, Jason, Lamar, Latez, Christopher, Jonathan, Omari, Chrisjohna, Brentaysha, Cierra and Maryana; twelve great-grandchildren; four first cousins, Josephine Robinson, Joyce McCants, Major Robinson Jr. and John Henry Robinson; four second cousins, Deborah Raines of Petersburg, VA, Darius, Damion and Scotty; seven third cousins, Shyminique, Mariah, Cheyanne, Shasia, Keke, Nashyne and Dehi-Jaquan, all of Newark, NJ; three dear friends, Ms. Diane Taylor, Ms. Beatrice Crutcher and Ms. Womack; three special friends, Brenda Smith; Fletcher Pratt and Johnny Jones; a host of friends, much love to the Edmonds family, Walker family, Green family, Owens family, Kizzie family, Taylor family and the entire Blandford Community.
A special thanks to At Home Hospice Care.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 25 to July 26, 2019