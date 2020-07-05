God's purpose and His Divine Will has once again been manifested in our family and in our lives as he has seen fit to peacefully proclaim the spirit of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend, Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Johnson Curtis from Life to Eternal Life, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the residence of her loving daughter, Susan "Pat" Johnson Bannister and her loving son-in-law Gilbert Bannister.
Mary was a special gift from God born on February 22, 1930 in Southampton County (Courtland), Virginia to the late Reverend Delaware and Alberta Johnson. She was blessed by God to have lived "3 score (70) and 20 bonus years to reach a blessed total of 90 years young" … "To God be the Glory".
In addition to her parents, Mary was greeted at Heaven's Gates by her loving husband, the late Hodges W. Curtis Sr. (1925-2005); her grandson, the late David Edmonds; her siblings, the late William Plank Johnson, James Johnson, SGT Spartley Johnson, George Johnson and Raymond Johnson.
Mary received her formal education through the Southampton County Public Schools and was a proud graduate of Southampton County High School in Courtland, Virginia. Mary was blessed to have touched the lives of countless students on the Historic Campus of Virginia State College (University) as a Clerk Typist and Secretary at the Johnston Memorial Library. Mary was also employed with the J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Our beloved Mary rendered service unto God as a loyal, faithful, supportive and dedicated member of the Historic First Baptist Church Harrison Street in Petersburg, Virginia. Mary was a vital member of the following ministries: Hospitality (Chairperson), Cathedral Choir (United Voices), Maude E. Taylor Memorial Club, L. A. Black Circle, Missionary Circle, Monday Evening Bible Class, Sunday School, Noon Day Bible Study, Women's Ministry and the Downtown Churches United Feed Ministry.
Mary was a vital, vibrant and vivacious woman of God who had a beautiful smile and a wonderful desire to help those in need. Throughout her physical impairments she never lost her faith and trust in our Lord and Savior, Jesus and often spoke of God's goodness in her life. "Though she is now absent from her tired and weak physical body, her soul is now present with the Lord". Thanks be to God for blessing our lives with such a loving and dedicated family matriarch!
Mary's life, love and legacy will be cherished forever by her loving children: Susan "Pat" Johnson Bannister (Gilbert ), Armond Ricardo "Ricky" Johnson (Barbara), Benjamin Curtis (Gayle-deceased), Hodges W. Curtis, Jr. and Geraldine Kirksey; her adoring grandchildren, Wendi Curtis, Jonathan Bannister, Curtis Bannister, Tonya Johnson, Amelia Johnson, Claudale Johnson, Eumeyrs Johnson, Jason Johnson and Sybil Price; six great-grandchildren; brother, Roosevelt Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and extended family to include her First Baptist Church Harrison Street family.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Dr. Clyde Johnson, Sr., eulogist and Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, officiating. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.