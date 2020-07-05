1/1
MARY E.J. CURTIS
1930 - 2020
God's purpose and His Divine Will has once again been manifested in our family and in our lives as he has seen fit to peacefully proclaim the spirit of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend, Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Johnson Curtis from Life to Eternal Life, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the residence of her loving daughter, Susan "Pat" Johnson Bannister and her loving son-in-law Gilbert Bannister.

Mary was a special gift from God born on February 22, 1930 in Southampton County (Courtland), Virginia to the late Reverend Delaware and Alberta Johnson. She was blessed by God to have lived "3 score (70) and 20 bonus years to reach a blessed total of 90 years young" … "To God be the Glory".

In addition to her parents, Mary was greeted at Heaven's Gates by her loving husband, the late Hodges W. Curtis Sr. (1925-2005); her grandson, the late David Edmonds; her siblings, the late William Plank Johnson, James Johnson, SGT Spartley Johnson, George Johnson and Raymond Johnson.

Mary received her formal education through the Southampton County Public Schools and was a proud graduate of Southampton County High School in Courtland, Virginia. Mary was blessed to have touched the lives of countless students on the Historic Campus of Virginia State College (University) as a Clerk Typist and Secretary at the Johnston Memorial Library. Mary was also employed with the J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Our beloved Mary rendered service unto God as a loyal, faithful, supportive and dedicated member of the Historic First Baptist Church Harrison Street in Petersburg, Virginia. Mary was a vital member of the following ministries: Hospitality (Chairperson), Cathedral Choir (United Voices), Maude E. Taylor Memorial Club, L. A. Black Circle, Missionary Circle, Monday Evening Bible Class, Sunday School, Noon Day Bible Study, Women's Ministry and the Downtown Churches United Feed Ministry.

Mary was a vital, vibrant and vivacious woman of God who had a beautiful smile and a wonderful desire to help those in need. Throughout her physical impairments she never lost her faith and trust in our Lord and Savior, Jesus and often spoke of God's goodness in her life. "Though she is now absent from her tired and weak physical body, her soul is now present with the Lord". Thanks be to God for blessing our lives with such a loving and dedicated family matriarch!

Mary's life, love and legacy will be cherished forever by her loving children: Susan "Pat" Johnson Bannister (Gilbert ), Armond Ricardo "Ricky" Johnson (Barbara), Benjamin Curtis (Gayle-deceased), Hodges W. Curtis, Jr. and Geraldine Kirksey; her adoring grandchildren, Wendi Curtis, Jonathan Bannister, Curtis Bannister, Tonya Johnson, Amelia Johnson, Claudale Johnson, Eumeyrs Johnson, Jason Johnson and Sybil Price; six great-grandchildren; brother, Roosevelt Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and extended family to include her First Baptist Church Harrison Street family.

Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Dr. Clyde Johnson, Sr., eulogist and Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, officiating. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
03:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
July 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Mary was a beautiful person who will be missed.
Hilda Lifsey
Acquaintance
July 4, 2020
To my dear family our love one have change her address from earth to heaven!!!!!We will miss her very much!!!!!
Bessie Hill
Family
July 4, 2020
Mrs. Curtis was a jewel in God's crown!
Roy Belfield
Friend
July 4, 2020
Pat and Gilbert
I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories. I never personally met Ms. Curtis. However, the love that shines through in Coleen's eyes when speaking of her tells me she was a very special lady. Wishing your family strength and comfort during this time.
Jenny Redmond
July 4, 2020
Sis Susan & Family,
Al & I send our words of comfort to you and your family at this time on the homegoing of your dear mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, of so many that she is precious to. We thank God that we too had the privilege of meeting Sis. Mary. May God reward her for being His faithful servant while on this earth. Be comforted as you celebrate her memories.
Al & Pauline Clarke, Columbia, Maryland
Al & Pauline Clarke
Acquaintance
July 4, 2020
Heart felt condolences to the Curtis and Johnson Family!
Hazel Hill
Family
July 4, 2020
She will always, always, always live in our hearts!! A jewel of the rarest kind, with a heart of gold!! Love to all the family!
Thomasine Bolling Hill
Family
July 3, 2020
Mrs. Curtis was my second mom, the Curtis family-my family and the Curtis household, my home. I have had many fun times with Ms. Mary. I loved her and I will miss her dearly.
Sheila M. Harrison-Bentley
Sheila Harrison-Bentley
Friend
July 3, 2020
Ma Curtis was such a sweet soul who treated everyone like they were her children! She was full of life and always such a pleasure to be around! She will be missed, but we know she is safe in the arms of her savior and resting in his presence! Love from the Sims family!
Nelda Sims
Friend
July 2, 2020
Condolences to the Curtis family. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Mrs Curtis will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Keeping you all in prayer.
Delores J Bland
Friend
