Sis Susan & Family,

Al & I send our words of comfort to you and your family at this time on the homegoing of your dear mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, of so many that she is precious to. We thank God that we too had the privilege of meeting Sis. Mary. May God reward her for being His faithful servant while on this earth. Be comforted as you celebrate her memories.

Al & Pauline Clarke, Columbia, Maryland

Acquaintance