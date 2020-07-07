Mrs. Mary Elaine Payne Trotman was born on December 27, 1942 in Greensboro, NC. She was educated in Guilford County Public Schools and graduated from James B. Dudley High School in 1962. Mary started working at a very young age, initially helping her grandfather with his tobacco business. After graduation she worked at Essa's Bi-Rite Supermarket for twelve years, during which time she met and married Charlie Haywood Trotman, Jr.
After relocating to Virginia with her husband, Mary worked at Pantry Pride Grocery Store, Sun Supermarket, and Superfresh Supermarket. She also worked as a Site Manager for Crater District Area Agency on Aging for over 30 years. She was a member of Gillfield Baptist Church where she served on the Trustee Board, Director of the Baptism Ministry, Women's Fellowship, Deacon's Auxiliary, Parrish Club, Missionary Ministry, actively involved in Vacation Bible School, and the "CEO" of the kitchen. She was also a member of Petersburg Chapter #33 of the Order of Eastern Star, PHA.
Mary was well-known in the Petersburg community. Some knew her from the supermarket, some knew her from the church, and some knew her because she cared for their parents or grandparents through her work with Crater District Area Agency on Aging. She was also active in her community. Mary served as an active member of her neighborhood association and was deemed an "Alpha Sweetheart" for her support of her husband and the community service activities hosted by her husband's Alpha Phi Alpha chapter. She was loved by all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her husband, Charlie Haywood Trotman, Jr. of Petersburg; three daughters, Bonita Herndon (Ralph) of Woodbridge, VA; Lolita Trotman of Petersburg, VA; Carmalita Keith (Eddie) of Midlothian, VA; six grandchildren, Malek Leach of Woodbridge, VA; Mariah Leach of Petersburg, VA; Marques Artis of Woodbridge, VA; Anderson Morgan and Alexis Morgan of Midlothian, VA; and Myour Trotman of Petersburg, VA; one sister, Macie Deans of Greensboro, NC; four nephews, Daryl Miller, Terry Miller, Edward Miller, and Kevin Deans, all of Greensboro, NC; and host of other family and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W. C. Lyons, Jr., eulogist. The entombment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.