MARY ELAINE PAYNE TROTMAN
1942 - 2020
Mrs. Mary Elaine Payne Trotman was born on December 27, 1942 in Greensboro, NC. She was educated in Guilford County Public Schools and graduated from James B. Dudley High School in 1962. Mary started working at a very young age, initially helping her grandfather with his tobacco business. After graduation she worked at Essa's Bi-Rite Supermarket for twelve years, during which time she met and married Charlie Haywood Trotman, Jr.

After relocating to Virginia with her husband, Mary worked at Pantry Pride Grocery Store, Sun Supermarket, and Superfresh Supermarket. She also worked as a Site Manager for Crater District Area Agency on Aging for over 30 years. She was a member of Gillfield Baptist Church where she served on the Trustee Board, Director of the Baptism Ministry, Women's Fellowship, Deacon's Auxiliary, Parrish Club, Missionary Ministry, actively involved in Vacation Bible School, and the "CEO" of the kitchen. She was also a member of Petersburg Chapter #33 of the Order of Eastern Star, PHA.

Mary was well-known in the Petersburg community. Some knew her from the supermarket, some knew her from the church, and some knew her because she cared for their parents or grandparents through her work with Crater District Area Agency on Aging. She was also active in her community. Mary served as an active member of her neighborhood association and was deemed an "Alpha Sweetheart" for her support of her husband and the community service activities hosted by her husband's Alpha Phi Alpha chapter. She was loved by all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her husband, Charlie Haywood Trotman, Jr. of Petersburg; three daughters, Bonita Herndon (Ralph) of Woodbridge, VA; Lolita Trotman of Petersburg, VA; Carmalita Keith (Eddie) of Midlothian, VA; six grandchildren, Malek Leach of Woodbridge, VA; Mariah Leach of Petersburg, VA; Marques Artis of Woodbridge, VA; Anderson Morgan and Alexis Morgan of Midlothian, VA; and Myour Trotman of Petersburg, VA; one sister, Macie Deans of Greensboro, NC; four nephews, Daryl Miller, Terry Miller, Edward Miller, and Kevin Deans, all of Greensboro, NC; and host of other family and friends.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W. C. Lyons, Jr., eulogist. The entombment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. Trotman. She and my mother (Marian Newsome) were the best of friends. I know that they have reconnected in Heaven. On behalf of my mother, I send my love to the family during this difficult time.
Eloise Newsome
Friend
July 6, 2020
Mary Payne was a dear and loving friend, always full of life never a dull moment(smile).Remembering that laugh
and smile at Dudley High School's 50th class reunion(2012). Rest in peace my friend, a life well lived.
Betsy Ann & JW Brown
Friend
July 6, 2020
To the Trotman Family. Death brings pain that time can only heal. No words could ease what we truly feel; But with God, her joy is eternally sealed. Cherish her memories that death can't ever steal. My deepest condolences. I loved Mrs. Mary like my own Mom. Rest well Ma'am.
Jurice Hardin
Family
July 6, 2020
Dear Family, I pray that God will strengthen and comfort you during this difficult time. She was a true friend with a heart of love. I Thank God that our paths crossed. I will always cherish the precious memories.
Bobbie Tate
July 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Fred & Jean Dillard
Friend
July 6, 2020
Dear Family, May the Lord God comfort you and bless you. Praying that God will embrace you with his love and grace. We have always considered your family a part of our family. Mary was like a sister to me and my husband and an aunt to our children. To know Mary was to love Mary. We were truly blessed to have her in our lives. We are going to miss her but we will forever cherish the time we spent with her. Stay strong in the Lord and be blessed.
We love you,
Dave, Sharon, David and Tedra Embry
Sharon Embry
Family
July 6, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the Trotman Family, I will always remember Mary thru Girl Scouts, Gillfield Baptist Church kitchen, her cooking, and she was my Line Sister, Carmelita's Mom. She will truly be missed.
Sandra A. Cook
Friend
July 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mary and I were high school classmates at J B Dudley HS in Greensboro, NC. She was always a Sweet, well mannered person and will surely be missed by all who knew her. May she R.I.H. with our Lord and Savior❤
Cynthia Greene Farrington Class of 1962
Cynthia Farrington
Classmate
July 6, 2020
Words come hard when a loved and admired friend suffers such a loss as this. We send our comforting thoughts Charlie.
Reinhard/Diane Witiak
Friend
July 5, 2020
Dear Deacon Trotman and Family,

My heart was saddened by the passing of my friend Mary. The testimony for Christ that she has left behind will continue to reach out as a blessing to many other lives, just like it has been to mine.

Praying that God's comfort and encouragement will be with you All.
Margaret Hill
Friend
July 5, 2020
Our condolences to the family .
You loved her , but GOD loved her best Be comforted in this .
Willie & Mary Bynumj
Family
July 4, 2020
I know that this is difficult for all of you, because as a friend, it's difficult for me. We can take comfort in knowing that God makes no mistakes. So sorry for your loss. You remain in my prayers and thoughts.
Hilda Lifsey
July 4, 2020
Mrs. Mary has been an influential part of my life. Although not blood family, I considered her another mother of mine. My heart feels your loss. My prayer to your family is that God strengthens and comforts you. That He will give you peace. She was a living testimony of the God she so faithfully served. I am forever blessed by that testimony and will remember how she helped to shape the woman that I am. Love you always! Rest on in the Savior's arms.
Marcia Wyatt
Family
July 4, 2020
My condolences to the Trotman family and God bless each of you. Believe in the Lord and trust in him.
James Moore
July 4, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Trotman family. Mary will be greatly missed. My prayers are with you.
Garfield Jackson
Friend
July 4, 2020
Dear Trotman Family, we can't help but feel this to be a difficult time for you all and it is with our deepest condolences that we offer sympathy to you all in the passing of your wife, mom and grandmother. We are praying God's strength, comfort, peace and blessings upon all of you as you process through your feelings during this time of bereavement. Please stay strong and keep the faith. I know that God will make a way for you all. If ever we can be of assistance, please do not hesitate to call on us. We love you and hope that soon the fond memories of such a dear lady will shine through and change your tears to smiling faces.
John & Cathy Robinson
Friend
July 4, 2020
My condolences to the family of Mary. She made many good memories for the senior citizens at the Prince George facility. My mother, the late Annie Neverson, always enjoyed spending time there. We are so grateful to Mary and her co-workers.
Raymond Griffin
Friend
July 4, 2020
To the Trotman Family,

Please know that we share your grief, your sorrow, and your pain. Like you, we were not prepared to say goodbye to Mary. This short poem tells us, we must Trust in God's Plan

It's hard to understand
Why God takes those we love.
Does He need them more than we do,
In Heaven up above?
No one on earth can pretend
To know what's in God's plan.
All we can do is take it on faith
And trust we'll see our loved ones again.
Author Unknown

Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Arlene & Ruben Barkley
Friend
July 4, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Trotman family. May God give you unwavering strength during this most difficult time.
Cheryl Bonner
Friend
July 3, 2020
My friend: There's a wonderful thing that money can't buy. a Blessing that's rare and true. And that's the gift of a WONDERFUL FRIEND. Like the friend I had in YOU. Missing You.
Gloria Moss
Sister
July 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Chelsey Carter
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
Friend
July 1, 2020
I am truly saddened to hear of Mrs. Trotman's passing. She has been a pillar in the community, always lending a helping hand, doing for others. She will be missed by those who knew & loved her. My brother use to do a lot of work on her properties until his death. She was a blessing to our family. I pray God grant her family some measure of comfort and peace in the days ahead. Condolences to you all.
Delores Bland
Friend
July 1, 2020
My heart is truly aching. MaryPayne was a big sister to me. Its going to be very hard not seeing or talking to her. Gone to soon. I know God doesnt make mistakes but MaryPayne Im missing you terribly. Rest on my sister, I love you. Tell Grady I said continue to rest easy, Good Night!!!!
Pam Reese Brown
Family
July 1, 2020
I am heartbroken to hear of Mrs. Trotman's passing, my deepest condolences and sympathies goes out to the family and friends.
Michael Castelle, Sr.
Friend
July 1, 2020
My heart is breaking as I say goodbye to my buddy. My ride or die. A woman who loved the Lord, her children and friends. What great times we had going to the farms to glean and distribute vegetables in the community. Calling to check on me when she hadn't heard from me. Going with me to my doctor's visits when I wasn't feeling well. I'm going to miss her so much but I will be left with such fond memories. To the family , I pray God give you strength and peace in knowing she is at rest in the arms of Jesus.
Gloria Moss
Friend
