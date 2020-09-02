On Saturday morning, August 29, 2020, God summon home one of his precious flowers, Mary (Ann) Elizabeth Davis Goode. She was born in Sussex County, Virginia on June 20, 1931 to the late Willie Davis and Minnie Parham Davis Wooten. She received her early education in the Sussex County Public School. At an early age, she accepted Christ, was baptized, and became a member of the New Hope Baptist Church, Sussex County. There she was active with the Willing Workers and Hospitality Ministry. Every First Sunday in August, she enjoyed attending Annual Homecoming Services with her family at her home church.
Later in life, after she united in holy matrimony with her beloved husband, Joseph Levi Goode, she moved her membership and joined the St. John Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia. She attended services regularly and will fondly be remembered amongst her church family for her gentle spirit, stylish dress, meek personality, and beautiful smile. She was actively involved with the Nursing, Hospitality, and the Sister to Sister Ministry.
She was a retired Seamstress of Imperial Readings, after a number of years of dedicated service. After retirement, she worked at the "Added Touch", where they specialized in gourmet teas. Besides her parents, and loving husband of 49 years, Joseph Levi Goode, she was also preceded in death by her six siblings, Annie Jackson, Snolia Givens, Herbert Davis, Joe Davis, Frances Bates, and Ruby Jones, foster mother, Maria Rose, and step-sister, Anne Massenburg.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated son, who was her caretaker, Levi Kordell Goode of Petersburg; two godchildren, Marvin Goode, Jr. of Dinwiddie and Brandon Glover of Richmond; one sister, Delilah Brown of Richmond; step-sister, Ce'cil Heard of Jamaica, New York; foster sister, Janie Rose of Yorktown, VA; one sister in law, Queen G. Ruffin of Upper Marlboro, MD; a host of nieces and nephews, all whom she loved dearly, to include Joan Winfield, who was raised like her sister. She also leaves to cherish her memory many cousins, and friends, too numerous to name.
The family would like to acknowledge the care of the nurses and doctor of the Tylers Retreat at Iron Bridge and the wonderful nurses of Hospice Community Care, Brittany Givings, and Valerie. Your thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.
Public viewing will be exclusively on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, where the family will also receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. on the grounds of the St. John Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia, with the pastor, Rev. Herbert R. Holly, II, officiating, where the services will be live streamed. Inurnment will follow at the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery. The family will assemble at 10 a.m. on the morning of the service at the funeral home, for the procession to the church.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us