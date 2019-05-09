Mary Elizabeth Hill-Taylor, age 68, of 14509 Arwood Road, Disputanta, VA, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Mrs. Taylor was born to the late Francell, Sr. and Ruth Wyche Hill on July 16, 1950. She was a native of Disputanta and attended Bessie Mason School. Mary was an In-Home Daycare Provider for 47 years.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by four sisters, Janice Maria Hill, Beatrice Gilliam, Mattie Wilson, and Elsie Lewis; three brothers, Francell Hill, Jr., John Hill and Robert Douglas Hill.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of fifty years, Richard L. Taylor; six children, Marvin Hill (Karmon) of Austin, TX, Teresa Taylor (Pierre Goodwyn) of Prince George, VA, Shirl Caceres of Prince George, VA, Terond Taylor of Henrico, VA, Laura McMillan (Jamol) of Midlothian, VA, and Veronica Taylor of Petersburg, VA; eight grandchildren, Deontre Goodwyn, Marcus Hill, Desani Goodwyn, Martin Hill, Jamari McMillan, Janiiya Sydnor, Jamani McMillan and Ayana Taylor; siblings, James Hill (Rosalind), Raymond Hill (Joyce), Barbara Mayes (Harold) and Gloria Taylor; a number of beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A special thanks goes out to Dr. Shobha Nalluri and staff of Virginia Cancer Institute, Dr. Singh Sahni, and the staff of Neurosurgical Associates PC and Kindred Hospice.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church, County Dr., Disputanta, VA. Rev. Dr. J. Alfred Reid officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland and Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. (804) 732-7841. Online condolences submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from May 9 to May 10, 2019