Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Ellis Taylor of Hopewell, VA, departed this life Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her residence.
She was a fine person, who enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking special recipes, and playing lotto.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Taylor; brother, Herbert Ellis; and niece, Dorothy Ellis.
Mary's memories will be lived through two sons, Bernard Ellis, Sr., (Gwendolyn) of Chester, VA, and Claude B. Ellis of Hopewell, VA; two daughters, Evelyn Jackson of Jarrett, VA, and Edna Ellis of Colonial Heights, VA; brothers, John Ellis (Lessie) and Andrew Ellis; sisters, Ruth, Georanne and Alvira; grandchildren, Bernard Ellis, Jr., and Quincy T. Ellis, both of Chester, VA, Peyton Ellis of Colonial Heights, VA, and Ann Jackson of Jarrett, VA; long time friend and caretaker, Sharon Berry; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA, Pastor, Rev. William Roberts, of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, officiating. Family will assemble at the chapel 10:30 a.m. prior to service.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland and Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA 23860. Online condolences may be submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
