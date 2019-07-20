Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
MARY F. PITO


1934 - 2019
Mary Frances Pito, 85, a lifelong resident of Hopewell, VA, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Louis and Clara Jozwiak Pito. A 1952 graduate of Hopewell High School, Mary retired after many years as Clerk to the Hopewell City Council. She was a member of First Christian Church, member and Past President of the VFW Auxiliary and a past member of the Virginia Municipal Clerks Association. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening and traveling.

Mary is survived by numerous cousins. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, followed by interment at Appomattox Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 1232, Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 20 to July 21, 2019
