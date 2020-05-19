|
|
Mary Fried Stech, 94, of Dinwiddie died peacefully at her daughter's home on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born October 6, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Leopold and Mary Fried. She spent her entire life in Dinwiddie County and was a lifelong member of St. John's Nepomucene Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed her flowers, gardening, bird-watching, sewing, crocheting, baking and canning. She dedicated her life to God and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Louis James Stech, Sr.; her oldest son, Louis Stech, Jr.; and her five brothers, Frank, John, Bohus, George, and Albert Fried.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Patricia Root (Stan) of Dinwiddie; sons, Robert Stech (Wanda) of Prince George, Edward Stech (Sonja) of Chester, Thomas Stech (Mary Beth) of Dinwiddie; grandchildren, Chris and Timothy Anderson, David, Lori, Ryan, Lacy, Julia, Jacob and Wayne Stech, Amy Johnson, Jessica Cerrato; numerous step-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Stech of Dinwiddie. She was also blessed to have numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A private funeral mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, which can be viewed on Facebook on the CatholicCluster page (www.facebook.com/catholicclusterparishes). Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Dinwiddie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Catholic Church, 7310 Squirrel Level Road, N. Dinwiddie, Virginia 23805. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 19 to May 20, 2020