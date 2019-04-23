Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
MARY FAYE LEAP


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY FAYE LEAP Obituary
Mary Faye Leap, 65, of Disputanta, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on January 9, 1954. Mrs. Leap was employed with Wesco for 43 years, and enjoyed gardening, fishing, looking for seashells, and junk shopping. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter, and loved caring for her family more than anything. She was preceded in death by her father, William Allen Peck; grandmothers, Mary Kathern Black and Eunice Faye Peck; and father-in-law, Woodrow Leap.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Doug Leap; children, Amanda Kathern Leap and Rebecca Leap Ziegenfuss; son-in-law, Robert Ziegenfuss; grandchildren, Peyton, Sarah, Amber, and Grace; mother, Martha Esther Peck; brother, Joseph Peck; sister, Pam Peck; sisters-in-law, Sue, Betty, and Trina; and brother-in-law, Chuck.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805 with the Reverend Duane Guridy officiating. Interment will follow in a private cemetery located at family residence. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
