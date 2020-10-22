Mary Frances Blackburn, 83, of Colonial Heights, VA went home to be with her Lord, Monday, October 19, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Blackburn; parents, Burnell Wilkinson, Sr. and Mattie Mason Wilkinson; grandson, Jeremy Scott; sister, Juanita Wightman; and brother, Burnell Wilkinson, Jr.
Mary was a member of The Heights Baptist Church of Colonial Heights, VA. Mary was a beloved nurse who retired after 20 years of dedicated service at John Randolph Nursing Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen B. Anderson (John); son, Calvin "Scott" Blackburn (Cindy); daughter, Donna B. Hughes (Paul); son, Alan D. Blackburn; grandchildren, Jamie Scott (Azia), Christopher Anderson, Nicholas Anderson, Scotty Blackburn, Jessica Blackburn; great-grandchildren, Lindsey Scott, McKenna Scott, Ashton Baugher, Sydney Blackburn and Aaron O'Dell; sisters, Lorene Perry (Tom) and Barbara Beville (Henry); brother-in-law, Jim Wightman; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
A service will be held, 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, VA with the Rev. Mike Osborne officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.