E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Road
S. Prince George, VA
View Map
MARY FRANCES PRESTWOOD

MARY FRANCES PRESTWOOD Obituary
Mary Frances Prestwood, 88, of Colonial Heights died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Convalescent Center. She was a native of North Hampton County, Virginia. Mary was the daughter of the late Hiawatha and Daisy Hickman Wyatt and was the widow of Benjamin Prestwood. She was a retired nurse, where she worked at the Petersburg General Hospital and retired from Central State Hospital. Mary was a longtime member of Colonial Christian Church (DOC).

She was survived by a brother, Hiawatha Wyatt Jr. (Jane) of North Hampton County; two nieces and two nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia, with the Reverend Henry Butler officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Colonial Christian Church, 295 Dunlop Farms Blvd, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences can be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
