MARY HERUBIN LEE
Mary Herubin Lee, 85-years-old, formerly of Petersburg, Virginia peacefully passed away on July 14, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the only child of Chester and Clara Herubin. Preceding her in death were both of her parents, her husband of 56 years, William Meyer Lee, and her oldest son, Mark Christopher Lee. Surviving are daughter Lisa (Richard) Leininger, son Stephen (Michelle) Lee, three grandchildren, Meredith Rose, William Leininger, Gregor Lee, and three great grandchildren, Savannah, Daniel, and Flora. Mary was a graduate of Superior State University where she earned a degree in elementary education and later obtained a Master's Degree in Education at Virginia State University. Bill and Mary moved to Petersburg in 1960 while he served in the Army, and they remained in Petersburg to raise their three children until 2005. Mary loved children and dedicated herself to being a teacher and Elementary school principal. Mary loved her family and friends, animals, art, serving in the Raleigh Parish Garden Club, playing tennis, the Outer Banks, and traveling with her husband and friends. She especially loved playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside Memorial service will take place at Christ and Grace Episcopal Church in Petersburg Virginia on July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. where she will be interred with her husband, Bill, in the Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to the local humane society or the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Christ and Grace Episcopal Church
July 21, 2020
Lisa, Stephen and families.. May warm and precious memories carry you through this difficult time. We're gonna miss this wonderful lady.
Leslee Absher
Friend
