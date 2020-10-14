1/
MARY JANE NOLL MAUGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Noll Mauger, 94, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 surrounded by her children. Mary Jane was the daughter of the late William and Helen Noll. She was one of twelve children and was born and raised in Reading, PA. She graduated from Pottstown School of Nursing in 1947 and had a long career in the nursing field. In November of 1947, she married the love of her life, Bob, and together they raised seven children. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 56 years, Robert "Bob" Mauger; and all 11 of her siblings. She is survived by her seven children, Robert E. II, Mark D., Scott C. (Anne), Mariellen Trent (James), Paul W., Michael R. (Missy) and Gerard J.; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 510 West Poythress St. Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, N. Prince George, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, or to Elmcroft of Chesterfield, 1000 Twin Ridge Ln., Richmond, VA 23235 in honor of the wonderful staff. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Interment
Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. Hopewell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
To Mike and all the Mauger family, I just wanted to send my condolences and sincere sympathy and blessings to you all. What a blessing to have your loved one so many years. =O=O=O=O
Tom Royer
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved