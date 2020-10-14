Mary Jane Noll Mauger, 94, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 surrounded by her children. Mary Jane was the daughter of the late William and Helen Noll. She was one of twelve children and was born and raised in Reading, PA. She graduated from Pottstown School of Nursing in 1947 and had a long career in the nursing field. In November of 1947, she married the love of her life, Bob, and together they raised seven children. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 56 years, Robert "Bob" Mauger; and all 11 of her siblings. She is survived by her seven children, Robert E. II, Mark D., Scott C. (Anne), Mariellen Trent (James), Paul W., Michael R. (Missy) and Gerard J.; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 510 West Poythress St. Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, N. Prince George, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, or to Elmcroft of Chesterfield, 1000 Twin Ridge Ln., Richmond, VA 23235 in honor of the wonderful staff. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com