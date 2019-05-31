|
Mary Katherine Amiss, 92, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1927, in Petersburg, to the late Macy A. and Mamie Chappell, and was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence H. Amiss. A graveside inurnment service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 31 to June 1, 2019