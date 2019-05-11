|
Ms. Mary L. Jordan of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at VCU/MCV Medical Center, Richmond, VA.
Mary Lynn Jordan is survived by her mother, Janice Frazier-Walker; father, Robert E. Jordan; step-father, Craig Walker; sister, Gwen Kanadu; brother, Robert Frazier; several aunts and uncles; a host of other relatives and friends. Mary also leaves to cherish her memories her residential mother, Clara Brunette; godmother, Diane Peterson; providers of Kingdom Dominion, Inc., Bishop Cleveland Hill and Evangelist Harriet Hill, all staff of Lexius House/Kingdom Dominion, Inc., Elkridge Gathering Center, case manager Taurence Brooks; and all van drivers who transported Mary into the community.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. Interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
