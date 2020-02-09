|
Mary Louise Marquis, 84, of Carson, VA passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born on
March 3, 1935 in Parkersburg, WVA to the late William Roy and Elizabeth Hazel Johnson
Hannaman; and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Hannaman and Howard
Hannaman. Mary Louise had played the organ for many churches in West Virginia, Ohio and
Virginia. She was served as the organist at First Baptist Church in Hopewell for 34 years and had
recently retired after 17 years of service as the Director of Music from Second Baptist Church in
Petersburg. She will be remembered by her family as a loving and devoted wife, mother,
grandmother and sister. Mrs. Marquis is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jim Marquis;
two sons, Jamie Marquis (Trish) and Joey Marquis; a granddaughter, Casey Marquis; one greatgrandson, Judon Slader; her sister, Anna Mae Stephenson (John) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Merchants Hope
Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T.
Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Baptist
Church, 3355 Johnson Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805 in memory of Mary Louise Marquis.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020