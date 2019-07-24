Home

J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
MARY L. TYREE


1952 - 2019
MARY L. TYREE Obituary
Mary Lou (Lilly) Tyree entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1952, with her late twin sister, Martha and was the wife of Albert Tyree.

Mary was a person with a heart that loved family and friends. She will be remembered by all whom she loved and who loved her.

She was the loving mother of Gregory Tyree (Stephanie), Thomas Tyree, Connie Parrick (Darren) and Andrew Tyree (Hannah Thornton). Mary was the grandmother of ten grandchildren, Myranda Tyree-Hanhart, Jessica Parrick, Joshua Parrick (Jaid Lyon), Jonathan Parrick, Julia Parrick (Patrick Parker), Samantha Tyree, Zoe Tyree, Aimee Tyree, Madeline Tyree and Joshua Thornton; four great-grandchildren, Lilly Lynn Parrick ,Robert "Bobby" Parker, Elijah Asberry, Sarai Asberry and another great grandson to be born in December.

Funeral service for Mary Tyree will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from the Chapel of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia. Interment to follow in the Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road Petersburg, Virginia. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 6pm to 8pm at the funeral home. The family is asking that relatives, friends and pallbearers assemble at the funeral home at 12:45pm on the day of service.

Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonnandsons.com
Published in The Progress-Index on July 24, 2019
