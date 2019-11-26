|
Mary Lee Branch entered into eternal rest on November 21, 2019 at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Mary was born in McKenney, Virginia on December 4, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Colin and Annie Rhodes. She attended school in Dinwiddie County. Mary enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Many devoted friends, including, Willianna Davis and Robert "Leroy" Davis , the Davis Family and the Branch Family.
Including her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Branch; sister, Pearl Jones; and brothers, Charles "Al" Rhodes and Gilbert Rhodes.
Mary will be truly missed by her children, Edna Rhodes, Sylvia Rolfe, Wilbert Branch, Joyce Branch and John Branch; her siblings, Leslie Rhodes of Augusta, Ga, Everette Rhodes of Dewitt, Va. and Crawley Rhodes of Chesapeake, Va.; grandchildren, Tony Rhodes, Leslie Rhodes, Tamika Rhodes, Latesha Branch, Everette Rolfe, Christopher Rolfe, Dawn "Ashley" Branch, Quinnsharra Branch, Tyquana Branch and John "JT" Branch; and a host of great and great- great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A visitation for Mrs. Mary Lee Branch will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4pm – 9pm at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment. Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Mary Lee Branch will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00pm from the Chapel of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment with Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., Officiating.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral establishment at 1:30pm on the day of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director, (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com, "Our Family Servicing Your Family"
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019