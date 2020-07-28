Mother Mary Lee Curley, 87, of 380 Gray St., Jarratt, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by loving family members.
Mrs. Curley was born in Sussex County, Virginia, on March 23, 1933, to the late Harvey and Rosa Grays of Stony Creek, VA. She remained a resident of Sussex her entire life. Mrs. Curley obtained her Beautician License from Sue's School of Beauty Culture in 1961, moving on to obtain her GED from Sussex Central High School in 1981 and later on her Nursing Certification from Southside Virginia Community College in Alberta, Virginia.
On November 21, 1951, Mrs. Curley married her life partner Calvin L. Curley. Mrs. Curley worked as a beautician owning her own salon for about 35 years. Once obtaining her Nursing Certification she worked as a private duty nurse for about 40 years providing health care to people in the comfort of their own homes before retirement. Mrs. Curley "Mother Curley" loved the lord and was a long time devoted member to Highway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Over the years Mother Curley served as former church secretary, Sunday school teacher, senior choir member, and missionary president. Currently Mother Curley served as a senior missionary, member of the women's council and member of the minster's and deacon's wives gill.
Mrs. Curley was a woman full of wisdom, owning hundreds of books in her personal library. In her spare time she would self-educate through reading medical books. She was amusing and precisive to all who have known her. With her witty charm you could expect anything and know it was from her heart and what's best for you. Mrs. Curley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great –great grandmother.
Mrs. Curley is preceded in death by her two children La'Rhoda "Sister" Hall and Reginald K. Curley. Three brothers, Solomon Hill, Sandy Grays, Thomas Grays and one sister, Parthenia "Sennie" Urquhart.
Mrs. Curley leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Calvin L. Curley of 68 years; a devoted son, Jerald Curley Sr. (Gladys), two loving daughters, Connie and Arvella Curley; two sisters, Edith Jones (Sussex), Annie Truitt (Ronald); and one brother, Clifton Grays (Rhonda), both of Maryland; a brother-in-law, Edmond Curley (Fannie); twelve grandchildren who she raised, Zipporah Curley, Burudisha Curley, Jerald Curley Jr., James Curley, Rodney Curley (Monique), Marvin Hall, Robin Hall, Lakisha Embery, Rekita Curley, Ilisha Smith (Donel), Calvin Pegram and Latarsha Jenkins; twenty-five great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and a host of other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A private service celebrating Mother Curley's life will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Funeral Home at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at the Curley Family Cemetery, Stony Creek.
Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 10 am to 8 pm.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us