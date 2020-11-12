Mrs. Mary Lillian Walker Dilworth of Sutherland, Virginia, sadly passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
She was born to the late Mary Ethel Pegram Walker and James Walker of Sutherland, Virginia, on June 11, 1932, and was the youngest of seven children (five boys and two girls) all of whom preceded her in death. Mary went by the name of "Lillian" when growing up. Before her health declined, she was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Dilworth, Sr.
Mary leaves behind four children to cherish her memories: a daughter, Jacqueline Jones (Bernard) of Chesterfield; four sons, Earnest Dilworth, Jr., of Danville, Glenn Dilworth, Sr. (Teresa Bell) of Sutherland, Robert Dilworth of Richmond and Robert DIlworth (Shajuanna Marie Cage). She leaves six grandchildren: Velencia Graves Jones and Valintae Holmes both of Richmond, Bernard Jones II of Chesterfield, Glenn Dilworth, Jr., Tyran Bell and Quinton Bell all of North Carolina, Simone Dilworth of Petersburg, Michael Dilworth and Earnest Dilworth Jr. II both of Michigan. She also leaves her great-grandchildren, Miles Jones, Tyler Graves, Jalyn Jones, and Jalyn Bell; one great-great grandson, Taydon Graves; and a host of relatives and friends…all of whom she loved dearly.
Mary completed high school in Dinwiddie County and then went to work at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company and Titmus Optical in Petersburg. Years later she worked in food service at Virginia State College and Fort Lee until her retirement in the 1980s.
A special recognition goes to her son, Glenn Dilworth, Sr., who was by her side as a devoted caretaker for many years.
Services will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Deacon Bob Young, officiating. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.