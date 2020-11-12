Dearest Glen and Dilworth Family, our sympathy and prayers are with you'll during this time. May fond and most special memories shared with your Dear Mom serve as a comfort during this challenging time. May God grant a peace and inner joy that can surpass all understanding. You were most dutiful and by your Moms side-rendering care as needed, which was a great blessing for which she was so proud. Peace and Gods Blessings unto each of you now and always. Thinking of you'll, Jones/Bolling Family-Sutherland VA.

Thelma & Kim Jones

Neighbor