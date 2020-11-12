1/1
MARY LILLIAN WALKER DILWORTH
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Mary Lillian Walker Dilworth of Sutherland, Virginia, sadly passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
She was born to the late Mary Ethel Pegram Walker and James Walker of Sutherland, Virginia, on June 11, 1932, and was the youngest of seven children (five boys and two girls) all of whom preceded her in death. Mary went by the name of "Lillian" when growing up. Before her health declined, she was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Dilworth, Sr.
Mary leaves behind four children to cherish her memories: a daughter, Jacqueline Jones (Bernard) of Chesterfield; four sons, Earnest Dilworth, Jr., of Danville, Glenn Dilworth, Sr. (Teresa Bell) of Sutherland, Robert Dilworth of Richmond and Robert DIlworth (Shajuanna Marie Cage). She leaves six grandchildren: Velencia Graves Jones and Valintae Holmes both of Richmond, Bernard Jones II of Chesterfield, Glenn Dilworth, Jr., Tyran Bell and Quinton Bell all of North Carolina, Simone Dilworth of Petersburg, Michael Dilworth and Earnest Dilworth Jr. II both of Michigan. She also leaves her great-grandchildren, Miles Jones, Tyler Graves, Jalyn Jones, and Jalyn Bell; one great-great grandson, Taydon Graves; and a host of relatives and friends…all of whom she loved dearly.
Mary completed high school in Dinwiddie County and then went to work at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company and Titmus Optical in Petersburg. Years later she worked in food service at Virginia State College and Fort Lee until her retirement in the 1980s.
A special recognition goes to her son, Glenn Dilworth, Sr., who was by her side as a devoted caretaker for many years.
Services will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Deacon Bob Young, officiating. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
12:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 11, 2020
The Bell Family would like to extend our since condolences to the Dilworth Family! Rest in Peace
Teresa Bell Dilworth
Family
November 10, 2020
Dearest Glen and Dilworth Family, our sympathy and prayers are with you'll during this time. May fond and most special memories shared with your Dear Mom serve as a comfort during this challenging time. May God grant a peace and inner joy that can surpass all understanding. You were most dutiful and by your Moms side-rendering care as needed, which was a great blessing for which she was so proud. Peace and Gods Blessings unto each of you now and always. Thinking of you'll, Jones/Bolling Family-Sutherland VA.
Thelma & Kim Jones
Neighbor
November 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ella Dilworth
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved