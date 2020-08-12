Mary Lou Anderson, 94, of Colonial Heights passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born April 26, 1926, to the late Matthew and Sarah Marion Hardee. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roye Anderson. Mrs. Anderson was a member of Highland United Methodist Church. She was the past president of the United Methodist Women in 1984 and of the Credit Women International Richmond Chapter. She volunteered at Southside Regional Medical Center and was a member of the Colonial Heights Senior Club. Mary is survived by her two sons, Jimmy Lee Anderson (Anna Lee) and William Carr Anderson; three grandsons, Jamie Carr Anderson (Donna), Brian Jason Anderson and Kevin Thomas Anderson (Samira); six great-grandchildren, Elijah Carr Anderson, Walter Lee Anderson, MaKayla Lee Ankeney, Noah Thomas Anderson, Lydia Leigh Anderson and Luke Benjamin Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 where a funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020. Interment will be held at Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, VA. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
in Mary's memory. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.