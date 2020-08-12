1/1
MARY LOU ANDERSON
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Anderson, 94, of Colonial Heights passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born April 26, 1926, to the late Matthew and Sarah Marion Hardee. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roye Anderson. Mrs. Anderson was a member of Highland United Methodist Church. She was the past president of the United Methodist Women in 1984 and of the Credit Women International Richmond Chapter. She volunteered at Southside Regional Medical Center and was a member of the Colonial Heights Senior Club. Mary is survived by her two sons, Jimmy Lee Anderson (Anna Lee) and William Carr Anderson; three grandsons, Jamie Carr Anderson (Donna), Brian Jason Anderson and Kevin Thomas Anderson (Samira); six great-grandchildren, Elijah Carr Anderson, Walter Lee Anderson, MaKayla Lee Ankeney, Noah Thomas Anderson, Lydia Leigh Anderson and Luke Benjamin Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 where a funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020. Interment will be held at Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, VA. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Mary's memory. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved