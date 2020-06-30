Mrs. Mary Lou Victoria Walker, was born March 17, 1939 to the late Sinclair and Pauline Glenn of Orangeburg, SC. Ms Walker died peacefully in her home on June 23, 2020, 19302 Temple Avenue, Chesterfield, VA.
Mrs. Walker was born and raised in Orangeburg, SC,where she married the late Mr. Leroy Walker on August 9, 1958, and of this union, one child was born. He also accepted her other two children as his own. Later, they relocated to Staten Island, NY, then to Jersey City, NY before settling in Lakewood, NJin 1970 and resided there for approximately 32 years. In 1999, she moved to Chesterfield, VA.
Mrs. Walker was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend. Mrs. Walker was also a devoted Christian and faithful church member where she served on the usher board, choir, and mother of the church. While in Lakewood, NJ she was a member of Intercessory Tabernacle Ministries. After moving to Virginia, she became a member of Crusade for Christ which is now Truth and Deliverance
Mrs. Walker spent her life taking care of others; if you were hungry, she fed you; needed clothes, she clothed you; shelter, she gave you somewhere to stay. She loved children and spent many years taking care of foster children and individuals with special needs in her home. Mrs. Walker was an amazing cook and enjoyed cooking for others. People loved her homemade rolls, stuffing, banana pudding, jelly cakes, pound cakes, and sweet potato pie. After church, many people stopped by to get a plate and there was always enough and a variety to choose from. Mrs. Walker loved her family, no matter if you were actually blood-related or not. She opened her heart and home to many.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her father, Sinclair Glenn and mother, Pauline Glenn; her husband,Leroy Walker; son, Daniel Glenn; three sisters, Carrie Lombardi, Thelma Wolf, and Gloria Phonex; five brothers, Hayvord Glenn, Marion Glenn, Sidney Glenn, Joe Frank Glenn, Ernest Lee Glenn; and one great granddaughter,DeNasia Danielle Davis.
She leaves to cherish her memories:four daughters, Patsy Richardson of Piscataway, NJ,Carrie Walker of Chesterfield, VA, Shirley Glenn of Manchester, NJ, and Aashona King of Chesterfield, VA; Pastor Thomas E. Simpson Sr., who stepped in as her son when she lost her one and only son; one sister, Queen Ester Glenn of Lakewood, NJ; three brothers, Harry Glenn of SC,James Glenn of NC, and Sinclair Roy Glenn of SC; grandchildren, Rocherra Richardson (Folyann) of Richmond, VA, Danniel Glenn (Jennifer), Sherrie Brown, Celeste "Nicki" Glenn all of New Jersey, Takeisha Glenn of GA, Consuelo Walker, Buford Cochran, Bernard Cochran (Juliesha), Daisha Cochran all of Virginia, Yolanda Glenn Craft (Equan), Tyrell Glenn, Reellen and Shayna Bud of all of New Jersey, Shakur Cochran, Keondre Jensen of Virginia, Vicky Bowman James (Jerry) of South Carolina, and McKenzie Jones of Virginia; twenty six great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, three godchildren, Quinetta Goodwine, Antoinette Goodwine and Jasmine Brown of New Jersey; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Benjamin E. Shaw, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Mrs. Walker was born and raised in Orangeburg, SC,where she married the late Mr. Leroy Walker on August 9, 1958, and of this union, one child was born. He also accepted her other two children as his own. Later, they relocated to Staten Island, NY, then to Jersey City, NY before settling in Lakewood, NJin 1970 and resided there for approximately 32 years. In 1999, she moved to Chesterfield, VA.
Mrs. Walker was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend. Mrs. Walker was also a devoted Christian and faithful church member where she served on the usher board, choir, and mother of the church. While in Lakewood, NJ she was a member of Intercessory Tabernacle Ministries. After moving to Virginia, she became a member of Crusade for Christ which is now Truth and Deliverance
Mrs. Walker spent her life taking care of others; if you were hungry, she fed you; needed clothes, she clothed you; shelter, she gave you somewhere to stay. She loved children and spent many years taking care of foster children and individuals with special needs in her home. Mrs. Walker was an amazing cook and enjoyed cooking for others. People loved her homemade rolls, stuffing, banana pudding, jelly cakes, pound cakes, and sweet potato pie. After church, many people stopped by to get a plate and there was always enough and a variety to choose from. Mrs. Walker loved her family, no matter if you were actually blood-related or not. She opened her heart and home to many.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her father, Sinclair Glenn and mother, Pauline Glenn; her husband,Leroy Walker; son, Daniel Glenn; three sisters, Carrie Lombardi, Thelma Wolf, and Gloria Phonex; five brothers, Hayvord Glenn, Marion Glenn, Sidney Glenn, Joe Frank Glenn, Ernest Lee Glenn; and one great granddaughter,DeNasia Danielle Davis.
She leaves to cherish her memories:four daughters, Patsy Richardson of Piscataway, NJ,Carrie Walker of Chesterfield, VA, Shirley Glenn of Manchester, NJ, and Aashona King of Chesterfield, VA; Pastor Thomas E. Simpson Sr., who stepped in as her son when she lost her one and only son; one sister, Queen Ester Glenn of Lakewood, NJ; three brothers, Harry Glenn of SC,James Glenn of NC, and Sinclair Roy Glenn of SC; grandchildren, Rocherra Richardson (Folyann) of Richmond, VA, Danniel Glenn (Jennifer), Sherrie Brown, Celeste "Nicki" Glenn all of New Jersey, Takeisha Glenn of GA, Consuelo Walker, Buford Cochran, Bernard Cochran (Juliesha), Daisha Cochran all of Virginia, Yolanda Glenn Craft (Equan), Tyrell Glenn, Reellen and Shayna Bud of all of New Jersey, Shakur Cochran, Keondre Jensen of Virginia, Vicky Bowman James (Jerry) of South Carolina, and McKenzie Jones of Virginia; twenty six great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, three godchildren, Quinetta Goodwine, Antoinette Goodwine and Jasmine Brown of New Jersey; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Benjamin E. Shaw, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.