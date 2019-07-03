|
|
Mary Louise Davis departed this life on June 27, 2019, after a battle of eight years with dementia. She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, David Gerald Davis; and three sons, Rodney Glenn Davis, David Jerry Davis and John Jeffrey Elliott.
Louise, as she was known to family, friends and work families over the years, loved working in the public for most of her life as a waitress for many different companies and then grocery store clerk for Ukrops until her retirement. She loved to play bingo and would have played it every day if she had her way about it.
Louise is survived by one remaining sibling, Rita Simone of Concord, NC; one son, Larry Davis and his wife Judy; two daughters, Lorri Johnson and Penny Daniel and husband Chris; four grandchildren, Stephanie Coffey, Jonathan Hughes, Edward "Willie" and Jeffrey Johnson. Seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
The family appreciates all the condolences they have received. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to studies for the cure of dementia, alzheimers or cancer research of your choice.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 3 to July 4, 2019