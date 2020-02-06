Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MARY GLENN
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
MARY MARGARET GLENN


1954 - 2020
MARY MARGARET GLENN Obituary
Ms. Mary Margaret Glenn, age 66, transitioned into eternal life on January 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born to the late James A. and Ethel M. Glenn on January 29, 1954. Also, she was preceded in death by one brother, James A. Glenn, Jr. (Bertha Glenn deceased); six uncles, three aunts, and several cousins.
Mary accepted Christ at an early age. She attended Triumph Adult Day Center, which she referred to as her job.
Mary was a lovable person, but often she was outspoken. She loved her family and friends, and especially family gatherings. Mary enjoyed dancing, watching television, listening to the radio, and talking on the telephone. Her favorite soda was "Pepsi Cola" and she would talk people into buying her several of them at a time.
Mary leaves to cherish her memories: three sisters, Jessie House, Shirley Robinson and Linda Alexander (Garnett); one brother, Kenneth Glenn (Linda); one uncle, William Jackson (Mary); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and family friends to include, Ethel Finney, Margurite Hill, Betty Hobbs, Janet Wilkerson, Dorothy Chambers, Marilyn Tucker, Shereka Ferrell, Virginia Hunt, Brenda Allen and the Elite Transportation.
Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Charles Williams, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
