|
|
Mary Marshall Prosise Vaughan, age 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, October 18, 2019, in Memphis, TN. She was predeceased by her husband, William Harrison Vaughan and is survived by her daughter, Ann Vaughan Cummins; son-in-law, Michael Cummins; two grandchildren, Scott Cameron Cummins and Amy Cummins Hess, (Kyle); and two great-granddaughters, Charlotte Ann Hess and Vivienne Pearl Hess; as well as close friend, Herman Leftwich, who was like a son to her.
Mary Marshall was born August 18, 1920, in Wilsons, VA, and was a life-long resident of Dinwiddie County, until moving to Memphis 9 months ago to be near her family. She was a graduate of Longwood College. She was also a Charter Member of Kenwood United Methodist Church, serving over the years, as church organist, pianist, choir member and Bible class teacher. She was known for her joke telling, loved playing cards, and was an avid baseball fan, faithfully following the Washington Nationals, and would have been thrilled that they finally made it to the World Series.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 11:00 a.m. at Kenwood United Methodist Church. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made to Kenwood.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019