MARY NEWBY ELLISON
Mary (Louise) Newby Ellison, at the age of 90, passed away on June 1st, 2020 after battling a long illness. Mary was known by many names; daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She lived life on her terms and never wavered. Mary leaves behind her children, their spouses, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Mary was a lifelong resident of Virginia. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She is being laid to rest in Southwestern Virginia.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 10, 2020.
