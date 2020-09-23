1/1
MARY NORTH GRAHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary North Graham, 93, of Hopewell, VA went to be with our Lord, Sunday, September 20, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her son, Cecil C. North, and daughter, Earline Dennis. She is survived by her grandchildren, Donna Barron, Penny Conner (John), Cheryl Lee, Rita Gottschalk (Tony), and Tricia Davidson (John); 14 grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Clara Waters, Virginia Ysbrand, and Annette Ray; daughter-in-law, Marie North; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Mary attended church at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hopewell, Va. The family will have visiting hours on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at J.T. Morriss & Son Hopewell Chapel from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A funeral service will be held, 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the chapel. Interment will follow at Appomattox Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. Hopewell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved