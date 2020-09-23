Mary North Graham, 93, of Hopewell, VA went to be with our Lord, Sunday, September 20, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her son, Cecil C. North, and daughter, Earline Dennis. She is survived by her grandchildren, Donna Barron, Penny Conner (John), Cheryl Lee, Rita Gottschalk (Tony), and Tricia Davidson (John); 14 grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Clara Waters, Virginia Ysbrand, and Annette Ray; daughter-in-law, Marie North; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Mary attended church at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hopewell, Va. The family will have visiting hours on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at J.T. Morriss & Son Hopewell Chapel from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A funeral service will be held, 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the chapel. Interment will follow at Appomattox Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.