Mary Norwood Skelton, 83, of S. Chesterfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born in Granville County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Willie James Daniel Norwood and Mary Louise Thomas Norwood. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Roy Norwood and William Norwood; sisters, Elizabeth Marek and Docie Jones. Ms. Skelton was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing. Most of all she loved her family especially her beloved grandson.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Cole and her husband, Garry, and Donna Skelton; grandson, Cody Isham; brother, Walter Norwood.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 11 to May 12, 2019